Twitter Gets PTAB To Eye Xerox Unit's User Classification IP

By Britain Eakin (March 16, 2022, 1:14 PM EDT) -- Twitter has persuaded the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to review the validity of a patent for creating and then classifying user profiles that a Xerox subsidiary has accused the social media giant of infringing in California federal court. In a decision Tuesday, the board granted Twitter's petition for inter partes review of the Palo Alto Research Center Inc. patent, saying it had shown it was likely to prevail in showing at least one of the 18 claims it challenged in U.S. Patent No. 7,043,475 is invalid. The decision gives a boost to Twitter — as well as Facebook, which was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS