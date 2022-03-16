Disbarred NJ Atty Allegedly Took $243K From Client

By Bill Wichert (March 16, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A disbarred New Jersey attorney has been hit with a legal malpractice action from a former client alleging the disgraced lawyer took $243,500 of his funds from a trust account despite claiming the money would accrue interest annually and not be spent without the client's permission. Plaintiff Michael Shasho on Monday alleged Jay I. Lazerowitz — who was sentenced to prison on a criminal charge in 2018 — "formulated a scheme" around 2012 in which he "induced" Shasho to have those funds deposited in his trust account. Lazerowitz indicated to Shasho the funds would "accrue 12% interest per year" and "never...

