5 More Firms Match Cravath's Associate Salary Scale

By Emily Lever (March 16, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Five more law firms, including BigLaw's Morrison & Foerster LLP and DLA Piper, have matched the Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP pay scale for associates, Law360 Pulse learned on Wednesday. DLA Piper and intellectual property boutique Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC both confirmed to Law360 Pulse that they will be moving to the pay scale debuted by Cravath on Feb. 28. The new salaries, which will start paying out in April, start at $215,000 a year for freshman associates, with a particularly steep pay increase for midlevel and senior associates, maxing out at $415,000. The salary increase is retroactive...

