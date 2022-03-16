Lawmakers Fret Over FCC Auction Authority At 5G Hearing

By Nadia Dreid (March 16, 2022, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission's congressionally given authority to auction off spectrum is set to expire in September and lawmakers are stressed out about it, judging by the amount of time they devoted to the subject at a Wednesday subcommittee hearing on 5G. Right now the next FCC spectrum auction is slated for July, when the agency plans to sell off slices of the 2.5 GHz band to the highest bidder, but members of the House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology and the witnesses assembled to answer their questions were adamant that the authorization issue needed to be dealt with before then....

