Texas School District Settles SEC Claim Over $20M Bond Sale

By Katryna Perera (March 16, 2022, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday settled with a Texas school district and its former chief financial officer over claims that they misled investors in a $20 million municipal bond offering. Crosby Independent School District and its former CFO, Carla Merka, settled SEC enforcement actions over their alleged failure to disclose the district's $11.7 million in payroll and construction liabilities when issuing bonds to pay down the school system's outstanding construction liabilities and fund new capital projects. The school system also falsely reported that its general fund had $5.4 million in reserves, the SEC said. Crosby Independent didn't face a penalty as part of...

