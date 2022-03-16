US Grants Afghans Temporary Immigration Protections

By Mike LaSusa (March 16, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended temporary protected status on Wednesday to Afghan nationals, bringing praise from immigration advocates as well as calls for a permanent solution for those who have fled the crisis-racked country. The temporary immigration protections, which will last for 18 months, will only apply to Afghans who were residing in the United States as of Tuesday. Tens of thousands of Afghans have come to the U.S. since Taliban militants took over the country last summer after the withdrawal of U.S. military forces. "This TPS designation will help to protect Afghan nationals who have already been living...

