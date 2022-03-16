Cannabis-Focused REIT Leads $30M Financing For Florida Co.

By Katryna Perera (March 16, 2022, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. announced Wednesday that it had led a $30 million senior secured credit facility to a private Florida-based cannabis company. The cannabis-focused real estate investment trust said in a press release that it had funded $17.5 million of its total $22.5 million commitment at the closing of the credit facility. The release did not indicate the source of the remaining $7.5 million in the credit facility. The Florida cannabis company was not identified in the press release beyond that it is a private, vertically integrated, single-state cannabis company, and a Chicago Atlantic spokesperson declined to provide additional details on the transaction....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS