Red State AGs Say Biden Can't Defend Carbon Cost Metric

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 16, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Thirteen GOP attorneys general on Tuesday told the Eighth Circuit the Biden administration is purposely downplaying the power of a federal agency working group that developed a process for determining the harms of greenhouse gas pollution in an effort to use it in regulation. The states, led by Missouri, allege that the White House-organized Interagency Working Group violated the separation of powers doctrine and federal law by calculating social costs for greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide that all agencies are expected to use in rulemakings. The states challenged the Biden administration's argument that the group's work hasn't caused them any harm, saying the...

