Special Olympics Says Charity Illegally Using Its Name

By Parker Quinlan (March 16, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The Special Olympics hit a Chicago-based charity with a lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois federal court accusing it of stealing its trademark phrase to raise money from its own donors. Special Olympics Inc. claims that Special Children's Charities, has violated a nearly 30-year-old agreement prohibiting SCC from unauthorized use of website domains and selling merchandise. "Special Children's has repeatedly used the Special Olympics name and trademarks in fundraising initiatives and programming not authorized under the terms of the 1994 agreement," the complaint alleged. In a lengthy statement issued Wednesday, Special Children's Charities fired back at the Special Olympics, claiming the suit is...

