Greenberg Traurig Adds Gov't Contracts Pro Amid DC Growth

By Justin Wise (March 16, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has brought on a veteran government contracts practitioner who co-led the practice group at litigation boutique Rogers Joseph O'Donnell PC, the firm said Wednesday, in a move that continues a streak of lateral hires for the firm in the Beltway. Jeffery Chiow joins Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. office as a shareholder following more than a decade at Rogers Joseph, the last four of which were spent leading its government contracts practice. A former U.S. Marine Corps aviator, Chiow's practice primarily covers aerospace, defense and technology, with focuses on areas such as cybersecurity, space systems and cloud computing....

