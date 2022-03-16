US Trustee, Abuse Victims Blast NJ Diocese's Insurance Deal

By Rick Archer (March 16, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge has received calls to reject a proposed deal between a New Jersey Roman Catholic diocese and its insurers, with the U.S. Trustee's Office saying it should be folded into the Chapter 11 plan and claimants decrying the third-party releases. In objections filed Tuesday, the U.S. trustee argued the Diocese of Camden had not shown the deal was reasonable and that there was no reason for the court to consider the settlement separately from the diocese's Chapter 11 plan. Two claimant groups, one of which includes victims of the abuse, also filed separate objections to the proposed...

