Power Of Atty Provision Nixes Nursing Home's Arbitration Bid

By Jonathan Capriel (March 17, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court denied a nursing home's bid to compel into arbitration a widow's lawsuit accusing the home of causing her husband's death, ruling a previously signed power of attorney document prohibited the wife from making health care decisions on his behalf. A three-judge panel affirmed a Los Angeles County Superior Court's decision to keep claims brought by Pamala Tuzzolino out of arbitration. The trial court was correct to determine that she lacked the authority to sign a contract with Windsor Palms Care Center of Artesia, the Tuesday opinion said. While Pamala Tuzzolino admitted her husband, Paul Tuzzolino, into the...

