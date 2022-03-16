Apple Users Want Class Cert. In IPhone Storage False Ad Suit

By Gina Kim (March 16, 2022, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Consumers who allege Apple falsely advertised the storage capacity of older versions of its mobile devices asked a California federal judge on Tuesday to grant them class certification, maintaining that all users were deceived and harmed by Apple's uniform promise of 16-gigabyte storage for their personal use. Tuesday's filing was brought by four named plaintiffs who bought a variety of Apple products, including the iPhone 6, iPhone 5s and iPad, and installed the then-latest version of the company's mobile operating system — the iOS 8 — developed exclusively for its devices. They told U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila in a...

