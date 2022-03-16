Texas Panel Rules School Can Arbitrate Student Injury Suit

By Katie Buehler (March 16, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A former student must arbitrate her personal injury claims against a San Antonio prep school, a Texas appellate panel held Wednesday, ruling her claims are bound by an arbitration agreement her father signed with the school when she was a minor enrolled there. The three-judge Fourth Court of Appeals panel agreed with the school, St. Mary's Hall Inc., and found former student Gabriella Garcia is bound by the arbitration agreement even though she did not personally sign it as a third-party beneficiary. The panel's decision overturns a Bexar County District Court's denial of the school's motion to arbitrate. Garcia's claims for...

