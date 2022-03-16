Chinese Miners Bring Mongolia Mining Case To High Court

By Caroline Simson (March 16, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A trio of Chinese mining companies looking to revive claims brought in arbitration against Mongolia have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to clarify what constitutes an agreement among parties to allow an arbitral tribunal to determine its own jurisdiction. The companies argue in their petition to the high court, filed March 11, that the Second Circuit flouted Supreme Court precedent when it refused to review an arbitral award dismissing their claim against Mongolia on jurisdictional grounds. They claim the circuit court wrongly took their willingness to agree to a scheduling order in the arbitration as clear evidence that they had agreed...

