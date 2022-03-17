8th Circ. Says Atty Not Incompetent In Sentencing Protest

By Khorri Atkinson (March 17, 2022, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The Eight Circuit said a trial attorney's failure to be aware of a controlling case law that would have reduced his client's prison sentence does not amount to ineffective counsel because the full circuit court had later overruled the judicial holding. A three-judge panel on Wednesday denied DeMarko Collins' resentencing bid for robbery and gun offenses under a lower sentencing range, affirming a Missouri federal judge's dismissal of his ineffective assistance of counsel claim. Collins did not identify his counsel in his appeal, but court documents show that Kansas City criminal defense attorney Carl Cornwell represented him at the time of...

