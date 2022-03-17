Graham Urges Biden To Send Polish MiG-29s To Ukraine

In introducing the resolution Wednesday, Graham continued to back the three-way arms deal that has been drawing bipartisan support since it was proposed by Poland in early March. Under the deal, Poland would send Ukraine all 28 of its MiG-29 fighter jets, in exchange for new F-16 fighter jets from the U.S.
"If we had a vote on the resolution to supply the Ukrainian military with MiG fighters and other air defense systems, it would be a shot in the arm to the Ukrainian people and their military," Graham said in a press conference. "It would be a blow to Putin. If we do this soon, I think it really could help the outcome of this conflict."
The resolution additionally calls on President Joe Biden to send Stinger missiles and other air defense systems to Ukraine.
Republican Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa, Mike Crapo of Idaho, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Rick Scott of Florida, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Mitt Romney of Utah, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and James Lankford of Oklahoma have cosponsored the resolution.
Though Ukraine has held off Russia's attempts to capture the capital, Kyiv, from the ground, Russia maintains air superiority over Ukraine, spurring calls to bolster Ukraine's air capabilities.
But while the White House has sent $2 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine since the invasion began, including an $800 million package that was announced Wednesday, the Biden administration has dismissed Poland's proposed fighter jet exchange. Russian President Vladimir Putin could mistake the transfer as an "escalatory step," the U.S. Department of Defense said March 9.
Despite the pushback, lawmakers from across the aisle have urged the BIden administration to revisit the deal. On Sunday, dozens of members of the U.S. House of Representatives' bipartisan "Problem Solvers Caucus" added the Polish MiG fighter jets on a list of defense systems that they pressed the Biden administration to send to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress later on Wednesday, drawing a standing ovation as he pressed for more military aid, especially for more air support.
Zelenskyy particularly urged U.S. lawmakers to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a move that many officials fear could spark World War III. If the U.S. is unable to do so, Zelenskyy proposed it send over more defense systems, including the S-300 antimissile defense system.
"I need to protect our sky," Zelenskyy said.
Zelenskyy didn't mention the Polish MiG fighter planes.
--Editing by Marygrace Anderson.
