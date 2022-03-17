Russia-Exposed Cos. Should Plan For Sanctions Litigation

By Nathaniel Kritzer, Joseph Sanderson and Molly Bruder Fox (March 17, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Multinational businesses exposed to Russia are likely aware by now of the need to comply with U.S., U.K. and EU sanctions against Russian interests following the invasion of Ukraine. But while regulatory compliance may be the most immediate concern, businesses should also begin to plan for the litigation risks that will inevitably follow. Below, we highlight three emerging litigation risks in light of the war and the sanctions, along with potential strategies for mitigating them. First, businesses with assets in Russia may want to take affirmative steps to minimize the impact of lawsuits brought in Russia under Russian countersanctions laws. Avenues...

