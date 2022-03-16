9th Circ. Kicks Worker Screening Bias Fight To Calif. Justices

By Dorothy Atkins (March 16, 2022, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday asked the California Supreme Court to clarify whether third parties who are hired by employers to screen prospective employees for job-related medical conditions can be liable for employment discrimination claims for asking job applicants allegedly intrusive and inappropriate questions. In a 12-page opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel asked the state justices to clarify whether California's Fair Employment and Housing Act, which defines "employer" to include "any person acting as an agent of an employer," allows for a third party that's acting as an agency of the employer to be held directly liable for employment discrimination claims....

