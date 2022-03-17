Goodwin Grabs Baker Botts Litigation Pro In San Francisco

By James Mills (March 17, 2022, 9:10 AM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has continued the growth of its litigation department by snaring a Baker Botts LLP litigator to join as a partner in its San Francisco office. Jonathan Shapiro, who was with Baker Botts for six years and served as chair of its California litigation department, has joined the Goodwin complex litigation and dispute resolution practice, the firm announced Wednesday. His practice is focused on securities litigation, government enforcement actions, and commercial litigation. He has litigated class actions, challenges to corporate transactions and governance, allegations of fraud and breach of fiduciary duty. He has also defended internal investigations as well...

