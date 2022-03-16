2nd Circ. Won't Rehear Taekwondo Studio's Virus Suit

By Ben Zigterman (March 16, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The full Second Circuit won't rehear an appeal from an upstate New York taekwondo studio, leaving in place a three-judge panel's decision in January against the policyholder seeking coverage for COVID-19-related losses. Master Gorino's Pil-Sung Tae Kwon-Do asked for the rehearing last month, but the request was denied Wednesday without explanation in a one-page order. Representatives of the studio did not immediately respond Wednesday to requests for comment on the decision. In its request last month, Master Gorino's argued that the Second Circuit panel effectively set a higher pleading standard for its allegations of physical damage than was warranted. The panel's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS