Kroger Fights Butterball's Turkey Price Fix Subpoena

By Celeste Bott (March 17, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Grocery giant Kroger Co. told an Illinois federal court overseeing multidistrict litigation over the alleged price-fixing of turkey products that Butterball is asking for overly burdensome information about the grocer's turkey purchases going back nearly two decades.

Kroger, which operates more than 2,600 stores in the United States, including Kroger, Roundy's and Mariano's, moved to intervene Wednesday in the MDL and asked to quash Butterball's subpoena. It argues that it should not have to comply with Butterball's "overbroad" request for 17 years' worth of information regarding turkey product sales, suppliers and competitors.

Information falling under the subpoena would include confidential customer data, protected...

