Fed Circ. Stands By CIT Reading On Steel Pipe Levies

By Grace Dixon (March 17, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has declined to revisit a ruling that curbs the U.S. Department of Commerce's ability to hike anti-dumping duties on imports when foreign markets are distorted, despite a domestic producer's claims that it should have deferred to the agency's interpretation of trade law. The circuit court's brief order on Wednesday leaves in place a December finding that Commerce misread a provision of the 2015 Trade Preferences Extension Act allowing higher duties when a "particular market situation" has warped home market pricing, again affirming lower anti-dumping duties for Korean pipes set by the U.S. Court of International Trade. Welspun Tubular...

