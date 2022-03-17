Ericsson Taps Ex-Veon, Virgin Media Atty As CLO

By Michele Gorman (March 17, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Ericsson said Wednesday it has recruited a seasoned telecommunications lawyer to fill its chief legal officer role, as the Swedish company is caught in a storm following recent news about possible bribes to the Islamic State. On Monday, Scott Dresser will become the top lawyer and head up group function legal affairs and compliance at the Stockholm-headquartered company. He'll be based in the U.S. and replace Xavier Dedullen, who has been chief legal officer at the telecommunications equipment maker since April 2018. "I am excited to be joining and look forward to working with [President and CEO Börje Ekholm] and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS