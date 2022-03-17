Cigna And Others Cleared Of Infringing Payment IP

By Jasmin Jackson (March 17, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Insurer Cigna, shopping mall owner Simon Property Group and gift card company Blackhawk Network didn't infringe a card payment patent, a Texas federal judge has held, finding that the companies' systems are not unmodified versions of a late '90s sale device. In a pair of rulings handed down Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III agreed to adopt two separate recommendations by a federal magistrate judge who found that Cigna Corp., Blackhawk Network Inc. and Simon Property Group LP did not steal a point-of-sale, or POS, system created by patent-holding company Alexsam Inc. Alexsam had quickly objected to both of...

