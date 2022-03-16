Chris Cuomo Says He's Owed $125M For Unlawful CNN Firing

By Lauren Berg (March 16, 2022, 11:26 PM EDT) -- Former news anchor Chris Cuomo claims in an arbitration demand Wednesday that he is owed at least $125 million after he was unlawfully fired from CNN in December, saying the cable news giant exploited his relationship with his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, for ratings. During the beginning of the pandemic, CNN demanded that Chris Cuomo frequently interview his brother — as the interviews were highly popular among viewers — with the cable giant saying later that the unorthodox segments were of "significant human interest" during an "extraordinary time," according to the demand filed with JAMS. Chris Cuomo reports...

