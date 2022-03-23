Gas Royalty Ruling Follows Texas Contract Scrutiny Trend

By Brooke Sizer (March 23, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court has once again tackled the heavily contested issue of postproduction costs in royalty calculations. In Nettye Engler Energy LP v. BlueStone Natural Resources II LLC, the court was tasked with determining whether a nonparticipating royalty interest bore its share of natural gas postproduction costs. Postproduction costs are usually referring to the costs incurred by an operator in moving the gas from the wellhead to the sales point, such as the costs related to the treating, processing, compressing, gathering and transporting of gas. Ultimately, the decision came down to the meaning of a single word: "pipeline." The court...

