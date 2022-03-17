ACLU Seeks ICE Docs To Check On Biden Reform Promise

By Chris Villani (March 17, 2022, 11:54 AM EDT) -- The Massachusetts chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union sued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Wednesday seeking records it says will show whether the Biden administration followed through on a promise to reform immigration enforcement policies. The ACLU says ICE flouted the Freedom of Information Act by ignoring a public records request it submitted on Jan. 31. The request is seeking internal guidance given to the more than 1,300 attorneys working for ICE's Office of the Principal Legal Advisor. OPLA represents the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in more than 1.7 million pending immigration court proceedings seeking the removal of noncitizens...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS