Drug Purchasers Seek Blessing Of Sun And Taro Deals

By Hailey Konnath (March 16, 2022, 11:35 PM EDT) -- Generic-drug buyers on Wednesday asked a Pennsylvania federal court to certify a settlement class and preliminarily approve settlements with Sun Pharma and Taro Pharmaceuticals worth a combined $85 million, the first on behalf of any private plaintiff in sprawling multidistrict litigation over alleged price-fixing of generic drugs. Under the proposed deals, the settlement amount could be reduced to $75 million if enough purchasers opt out, or could be increased to $105 million, if needed. Specifically, Taro will pay about $67.6 million into the settlement fund, and Sun will pay just under $17.4 million, according to the motion for preliminary approval. The buyers said...

