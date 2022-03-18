Clyde & Co Hires Leading International Arbitration Academic

By Silvia Martelli (March 18, 2022, 5:18 PM GMT) -- Clyde & Co. has hired a professor with extensive experience in international dispute resolution and investment treaty law, as the law firm strengthens its international arbitration team. Loukas Mistelis has joined as a partner in the London office from Queen Mary University of London, the law firm said Thursday. Mistelis is the Clive M. Schmitthoff professor of transnational commercial law and arbitration at the centre for commercial law studies, part of the university's School of Law. He will continue to hold a part-time position at the university, Clyde & Co. added. "At Clyde & Co. we are always looking to bring on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS