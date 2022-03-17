Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Roche Unit Nets $775M Deal In AstraZeneca IP Row

By Britain Eakin (March 17, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A month after AstraZeneca's Alexion Pharmaceuticals settled claims that its antibody product Ultomiris infringed patents held by Roche-owned rival Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Chugai's attorneys said Thursday the settlement netted their client $775 million.

The parties made their settlement official Thursday as well, saying in a joint stipulation that they "have resolved all claims and counterclaims" at issue in Chugai's suit against Alexion. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika signed off on the stipulation shortly thereafter, permanently dismissing the case.

A trial was set to begin Feb. 14, but Chugai and Alexion moved that morning to put the case on hold while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!