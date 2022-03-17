Roche Unit Nets $775M Deal In AstraZeneca IP Row

By Britain Eakin (March 17, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A month after AstraZeneca's Alexion Pharmaceuticals settled claims that its antibody product Ultomiris infringed patents held by Roche-owned rival Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Chugai's attorneys said Thursday the settlement netted their client $775 million. The parties made their settlement official Thursday as well, saying in a joint stipulation that they "have resolved all claims and counterclaims" at issue in Chugai's suit against Alexion. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika signed off on the stipulation shortly thereafter, permanently dismissing the case. A trial was set to begin Feb. 14, but Chugai and Alexion moved that morning to put the case on hold while...

