DOJ Subpoenas Shipping Giant Maersk Amid Antitrust Focus

By Grace Dixon (March 17, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has subpoenaed Maersk, according to press reports, a move in line with President Joe Biden's State of the Union promise to "crack down" on rising ocean freight shipping costs following the industry's rapid consolidation. The subpoena for Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller Maersk, per reports from The Maritime Executive, comes less than a month after the White House announced a concerted effort by the DOJ and the Federal Maritime Commission to ensure that three global alliances that have come to dominate ocean carrier freight shipping in the past decade are complying with competition laws. The White...

