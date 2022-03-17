Alcoa Says Class Cert. Not Possible In Benefits Suit

By Abby Wargo (March 17, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Alcoa USA Corp. asked an Indiana federal judge to not greenlight a class of more than 5,000 retirees alleging their life insurance plans were cut off by the aluminum maker, saying the ex-workers' circumstances weren't similar enough to warrant class treatment. Alcoa on Wednesday urged U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew P. Brookman against certifying the class of over 5,000 United Steelworkers retirees, saying 88% of its workers had signed waivers giving up their right to sue and that the court would need to examine the circumstances behind each signature. That wouldn't be feasible for a large class and would result in thousands of...

