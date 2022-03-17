Attys Seek Fees After 3rd Circ. Tosses Pa. School Mask Suit

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 17, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Behrend Law Group attorneys representing a group of parents who convinced the Third Circuit to temporarily reinstate mask requirements for a Pittsburgh-area school district have asked a Pennsylvania federal court for up to $600 an hour in fees, despite the appeals court ultimately ruling the case was moot due to dropping COVID-19 cases. Pittsburgh attorneys Kenneth Behrend and Kevin Miller said in a brief filed on Wednesday that they should be considered the winners in the litigation, because the Third Circuit's temporary order reinstating masking in the Upper St. Clair School District while the disease was still highly transmissible was the...

