Bipartisan Senators Push For 'Right To Repair' Law

By James Arkin (March 18, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan trio of senators has released legislation to require manufacturers to provide necessary tools to consumers and third parties for repairs to electronic equipment, preventing the manufacturers from blocking the ability to fix equipment through consolidation of parts and documentation. The legislation, the Fair Repair Act, was introduced in the last week by Sens. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore. It's a companion to legislation introduced last year by Rep. Joseph Morelle, D-N.Y. Luján's office, in a statement announcing the legislation, said it would require manufacturers of electronic equipment to make tools, parts and documentation...

