Dispute Between Oil Tycoon's Attys Won't Go To Pa. Court

By James Boyle (March 18, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has stayed a Pennsylvania lawsuit between a late oil tycoon's attorney and his conservator until the resolution of a related matter between the two parties in Colorado court. An attorney representing Jack Grynberg will have to wait until a Colorado judge has ruled whether to enforce a forum-selection clause in an engagement letter signed by Grynberg in 2016, according to an order filed Thursday by Judge Eduardo C. Robreno in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The attorney, Bruce Marks, sought to have his lawsuit against the late Grynberg's conservator remanded out of federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS