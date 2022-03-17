Enviro Groups Seek $1.9M Fees In Gene Modified Salmon Row

By Mike Curley (March 17, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups are asking a California federal court to award $1.9 million in attorney fees following their suit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over its approval of the first genetically modified salmon for human consumption. In Wednesday's motion, the groups, led by Institute for Fisheries Resources, said the bill was justified by the length of the litigation as well as the specialized knowledge and expertise of the plaintiffs' attorneys. The motion seeks fees under both the Equal Access to Justice Act and the Endangered Species Act. In addition to the $1.9 million in fees, the groups also requested $9,727.14...

