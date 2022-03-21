Dorsey & Whitney Takes TM Partner From Stoel Rives

By Andrew Karpan (March 21, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Dorsey & Whitney's Salt Lake City office has hired the former chair of the Utah bar's intellectual property section, taking her away from Stoel Rives LLP, where she spent over a decade handling trademark and copyright work. Catherine Parrish Lake joined the trademark practice at Dorsey & Whitney LLP earlier this month, a move that sees the firm deepen its presence in the Utah capital, where it already built up its regulatory affairs group back in 2020. Lake had been at Stoel Rives since 2007. "There's a much deeper bench at Dorsey, and I thought that would be very appealing for me and my...

