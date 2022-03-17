Pa. Justices Suspend Ex-Judge For Taking $90K To Quit Race

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 17, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has suspended attorney and former Philadelphia Municipal Court Judge Jimmie Moore for four years over his conviction related to taking a $90,000 payoff to drop out of a congressional primary race in 2012. In applying the suspension in a per curiam order on Wednesday — retroactive to May 2019 when Moore began his temporary suspension during the pendency of the ethics case — the justices rejected a recommendation from state disciplinary authorities that Moore, 74, be disbarred. The court did not issue an opinion explaining its decision. Moore's attorney, Robert Tintner said a four-year suspension is what...

