9th Circ. Says Kuwaiti Consulate Can't Avoid Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (March 17, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday that Kuwait's consulate in Los Angeles must face a suit alleging it allowed a secretary to be harassed and intimidated because of her gender, religion and Syrian heritage, saying sovereign immunity does not apply when clerical positions are involved. The three-judge panel's 16-page opinion upholds a California federal court's October 2020 decision that Rasha Mohammad can bring claims of discrimination against the State of Kuwait's Consulate in Los Angeles because of the commercial activity exception to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. A Ninth Circuit panel said a secretary for the Kuwaiti consulate in Los Angeles is allowed...

