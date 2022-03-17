EBay Lobbied To Avoid Charges In Stalking Case, Docs Show

By Chris Villani (March 17, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- EBay Inc. vigorously argued to Boston federal prosecutors last year that it should not face criminal charges over a cyberstalking incident in which several employees repeatedly harassed a blogging couple, according to a presentation that was made public in court filings Wednesday. A judge had ordered the company to disclose the 34-slide PowerPoint amid efforts by a former executive facing criminal charges to force the e-commerce giant to turn over internal documents stemming from an investigation by Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP. Jim Baugh has argued that the documents and interviews can help refute claims by federal prosecutors that he misled...

