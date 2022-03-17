PG&E Investors' $250M Chapter 11 Claim Is Again Rebuffed

By Rick Archer (March 17, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has rejected an appeal by Pacific Gas & Electric investors who argue they are owed $250 million because the utility did not live up to a pledge to use its "best efforts" to secure them stock purchase rights in exchange for their support of its Chapter 11 plan. In his Tuesday order, U.S. District Court Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr. affirmed a bankruptcy court's decision that the investors' claims for the alleged violation of the terms of a restructuring support agreement between themselves and PG&E were released when PG&E's restructuring plan went into effect. PG&E filed for Chapter...

