Casino Co. Tells 8th Circ. Virus Contaminated Air, Surfaces

By Ben Zigterman (March 17, 2022, 9:47 PM EDT) -- An Iowa casino operator told the Eighth Circuit on Thursday that COVID-19 "physically contaminated" its properties and therefore its losses meet the requirements for insurance coverage under the circuit's previous ruling in a coronavirus coverage suit. In its opening brief, Great River Entertainment argued that U.S. District Judge Robert W. Pratt ignored its allegations of physical contamination when he dismissed its suit against Zurich American Insurance Co. in November. Judge Pratt said that the Eighth Circuit's decision in Oral Surgeons v. The Cincinnati Insurance Co. prevents coverage for economic losses and that Great River's losses weren't physical. "The district court ignored...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS