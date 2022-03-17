Dreyer's Beats Another False Ad Suit Over Ice Cream Coating

By Lauraann Wood (March 17, 2022, 10:49 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge said Thursday that federal law preempts a consumer's proposed class claims that Dreyer's deceptively labels its Haagen-Dazs ice cream bars as coated in milk chocolate, handing Dreyer's its second win this week over claims attacking its ice cream products. U.S. District Judge David Dugan said he dismissed Illinois consumer Patricia Zurliene's state consumer fraud claim against Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream Inc. because her claim is preempted by the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, and she mischaracterized the FDCA regulation that governs contents for the product's front label. Zurliene argued that federal regulations required Dreyer's to disclose on...

