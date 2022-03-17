Jones Day Picks Up Dentons IP Whiz For San Francisco Office

By Jasmin Jackson (March 17, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Jones Day has strengthened its intellectual property practice in California with a former Dentons partner who has earned her stripes advising global technology and life sciences companies through a host of complex patent and trade secrets suits for more than 15 years. Jennifer Bennett, a registered patent attorney at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, will be based in the firm's San Francisco office. Bennett told Law360 on Thursday in an email that she was "attracted to the depth of [the firm's] bench and talent around the globe." The IP partner said she had previously worked "seamlessly" as co-counsel with Jones...

