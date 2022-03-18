Free-Market Group Favors 'Lifeline-Like' Vouchers From FCC

By Christopher Cole (March 18, 2022, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A free-market think tank has suggested that lawmakers and the Federal Communications Commission revamp telecom subsidy programs to create a voucher system that low-income consumers could use directly to obtain service. The Free State Foundation's proposal comes amid stakeholder comments on the Universal Service Fund, the umbrella for several low-income programs whose future Congress has directed the FCC to examine due to rising costs. The Rockville, Maryland-based group filed comments Thursday as part of the FCC inquiry reiterating an earlier stance that Congress and the commission reform the USF in "some fundamental ways into a broadband-centric system" and transition to mostly...

