Justices Reject Emotional Distress Damages In Bias Case

By Britain Eakin (April 28, 2022, 10:29 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of Premier Rehab Keller PLLC, holding that emotional distress damages are not available for discrimination under various federal civil rights laws, like the Rehabilitation Act and the Affordable Care Act. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on Thursday that emotional distress damages aren't available for discrimination under various federal civil rights laws. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) The high court ruled 6-3 that a blind and deaf woman can't seek emotional distress damages after a physical therapy clinic refused to provide her with a sign language interpreter. Thursday's Supreme Court opinion upholds a Fifth Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS