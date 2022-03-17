Mediation Gag Order On Tap For J&J Talc Unit And Claimants

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 17, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder liability unit and cancer patients with claims in its Chapter 11 case can't publicly reveal any information about their mediation talks, according to the terms of an order pending in New Jersey Bankruptcy Court. U.S. District Judge Michael B. Kaplan reviewed the proposed protocol during a hearing Wednesday attended by LTL Management LLC and committees representing claimants alleging their ovarian cancer and mesothelioma were caused by asbestos in J&J's signature product. LTL is shouldering mass tort liability totaling more than 38,000 talc claims. As spelled out in an audio recording of the hearing posted to the...

