To Capture All Digital Transactions, Tax Rules Must Keep Up

By Matthew Agramonte (March 21, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The American Rescue Plan Act takes aim at peer-to-peer payment platforms, mobile payment apps and online marketplaces like Amazon.com, Etsy, Shopify, PayPal, Venmo and Cash App, by expanding income reporting requirements for certain digital transactions. However, the statute does too little, too late to enable regulators to capture transactions on all networks because ARPA's drafters failed to account for rapid developments in peer-to-peer, or P2P, payment technology. ARPA decreased the threshold for reporting income earned from certain P2P digital transactions. As a result, in 2023 more small businesses, online retailers and freelancers will be receiving a Form 1099-K for their 2022 third-party network and payment card...

