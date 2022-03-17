USAA Fined $140M By FinCEN For 'Willful' Laundering Lapses

By Lauren Berg and Jon Hill (March 17, 2022, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A federal anti-money laundering regulator said Thursday that it is imposing $140 million in fines against USAA Federal Savings Bank for "willfully" failing to meet minimum compliance program requirements and shoddy suspicious transaction reporting. The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network announced the penalty as part of a settlement with the Texas-based bank, which the agency said has admitted to violating the Bank Secrecy Act, the main federal anti-money laundering law, and related regulations. The settlement was coordinated with a separate $60 million fine that the bank's primary federal regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency,...

